Local News

Governor Evers in Appleton Following Budget Announcement

By:

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 01:30 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2019 01:55 PM CST

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Governor Evers paid a visit to Appleton following a big day in Madison.

Less than 24 hours after Wisconsin's 46th governor announced his state budget plans, he was at Lincoln Elementary in Appleton to read to students.

Prior to becoming governor, Evers was Wisconsin's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Local 5's Justin Razavi will have the full story on Local 5 news Friday evening.

To see a preview of Governor Evers' visit watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected