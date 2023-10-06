(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, October 14.

This order coincides with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids, which is hosted by the Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

Back in May, Governor Evers signed Executive Order #197, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in honor of the National Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Final Alarm Ceremony and Silent Procession are scheduled to take place on October 7, while Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day is on October 14.

“Each and every day, Wisconsin firefighters risk their own health and safety in order to serve their neighbors in their greatest time of need, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude for keeping our communities safe,” said Gov. Evers. “On Firefighters Memorial Day and throughout the year, we honor their immense sacrifice and remember the selflessness and bravery of those firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.”

Previously, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend had been held in October, but beginning in 2023 was moved from October to May by the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

However, in Wisconsin, a statute still designates each week annually, during which October 9 falls as Fire Prevention Week and designated the Saturday at the end of Fire Prevention Week as Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

Executive Order #197 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Oct. 7, 2023, and Sat., Oct. 14, 2023, and is available here.