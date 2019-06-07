Governor Evers orders to fly Rainbow Pride Flag over Capitol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Rainbow Flag, an international symbol of LGBT liberation and pride, was flown for the first time at the monument. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan ) [ + - ] Video

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Governor Tony Evers has ordered that the Rainbow Pride Flag be flown over the East Wing of the State Capitol Building in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The order also authorizes any jurisdiction of the State of Wisconsin as well as any state building to fly the Rainbow Pride Flag during the month of June for purposes of recognizing Pride Month.

The order ends at sunset on June 30th.



