Governor Evers orders to fly Rainbow Pride Flag over Capitol

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Governor Tony Evers has ordered that the Rainbow Pride Flag be flown over the East Wing of the State Capitol Building in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The order also authorizes any jurisdiction of the State of Wisconsin as well as any state building to fly the Rainbow Pride Flag during the month of June for purposes of recognizing Pride Month. 

The order ends at sunset on June 30th.

 


 

