Governor Evers signs order for redistricting commission

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signs an executive order creating what he promises will be a nonpartisan redistricting commission on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in in Madison, Wisc. Evers signed the order in his Capitol office, surrounded by Democratic office holders, members of his administration and supporters of redistricting reform. Republicans have dismissed the effort as a sham. (AP Photo by Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham.

Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of redistricting reform for the signing at his Capitol office on Monday.

Evers supports taking the power to redistrict away from the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. But creating the commission does not take the constitutional duty to draw maps away from the Legislature.