Governor Evers visits Green Bay to discuss road repairs throughout state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Governor Tony Evers stopped in Green Bay Wednesday afternoon to talk about funding for road repairs throughout the state.

Evers stopped at the intersection of Crooks Street and Adams Street just before 3:30 p.m. Before speaking, he and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes helped Green Bay Public Works employees repair a few of the road’s potholes.

Afterwards, both men spoke about the importance of fixing Wisconsin roads. Evers said strengthening roads is a request he heard from voters across the state, and that’s why he asked for a significant increase in transportation funding. However, he said the current funding is merely a start.

“We are grateful to get the revenue that we have gotten, but it is nothing more than a down payment,” he said. “If we want, not only our large highways, but our city streets to be safe and sound and being repaired every single year… we anticipate that going forward we need a better revenue source for that.”