Governor Evers visits Northwoods following storm damage

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) — Storm damage is visible throughout Northeast Wisconsin, especially in the Northwoods.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard was mobilized in Langlade County Monday to assist with local authorities in helping their communities recover.

Governor Tony Evers, along with the Nation Guard, visited the Mountain Ambulance Service in Oconto County to speak about storm cleanup Monday afternoon.

