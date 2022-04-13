WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new district attorney in town and his name is Eric Sparr.

Governor Tony Evers announced on Wednesday he was appointing Eric Sparr to serve as Winnebago County’s next district attorney after former District Attorney Christian Gossett’s resignation.

Sparr is expected to serve after Gossett’s resignation on May 7, 2022 until the end of January 2025.

“Sparr is a skilled prosecutor with strong ties to the local community,” said Evers. “In addition to his roots in the Oshkosh area, he has great experience implementing evidence-based practices and working collaboratively with law enforcement and partner organizations. He will make an excellent district attorney for the people of Winnebago County.”

Sparr has worked with the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office since 2005. He was first an assistant district attorney before transitioning to the deputy district attorney in 2020. Sparr has helped Winnebago County develop programs aimed at reducing substance use disorders, including securing grant funding to initiate a misdemeanor drug program.

“I am honored to accept the Winnebago County District Attorney appointment and am grateful to Governor Evers and his office for their consideration. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our excellent law enforcement agencies. I appreciate the foundation that has been established in the District Attorney`s Office and will keep advancing our collaborations with our numerous community partners. I frequently describe, with emotion and great pride, my feelings about this office, how it functions, and what it means to me. I care tremendously about the office, our legal community, and the community as a whole, and I am eager to put that passion to work in a new role.” District Attorney Eric Sparr

Sparr, a native of Oshkosh graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He’s currently a part of a number of professional and community organizations, most notably board a member of the Rotary Club of Oshkosh.