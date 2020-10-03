Governor Tony Evers is sounding the alarm about growing surge of coronavirus cases

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Governor Tony Evers is sounding the alarm about the growing surge of people testing positive for the coronavirus. He sat down with Local 5’s Kris Schuller to urge everyone to follow CDC guidelines – to help keep safe.

According to the CDC in the last seven days – over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin, placing it third on a list of states nationwide.

“We are having high cases in the community and in no time that will translate into more hospital admissions and eventually unfortunately more deaths,” said Dr. Raul Mendoza from Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

A troubling trend that Gov. Tony Evers says needs to be reversed.

“We just can’t have this tip over into an unmitigated disaster right now, we have a chance to correct it, this is the time to do it,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Right now hospitals across the state have admitted 669 COVID-19 patients, an increase of 141 people in the last seven days. In Green Bay hospital administrators say they are reaching their capacities and Evers says Wisconsinites must react.

“We’re losing people. The death rate is increasing. This is a time to double down as a state, we can not afford to allow this to rage out of control,” Evers said.

The governor enacted a mask mandate in August to try to slow the spread of infection. But he says the idea of wearing a mask has often been ridiculed by our commander-in-chief.

“Here’s a president that very seldom if ever, wore a mask in public and had his rallies and made fun of people wearing masks,” Evers said.

Evers says it’s unfortunate the president has been diagnosed with the disease, but he hopes it opens some eyes that anyone could contract the virus and we all need to take precautions.

“Wear a mask, stay at home as much as you can and when you go out be safe,” said Evers.

“The virus doesn’t respect anyone, any skin color, any political position, any money. It just can affect anyone,” Mendoza said.

The governor’s mask mandate is currently being challenged in court by a conservative group.

A court hearing is scheduled for October 5.