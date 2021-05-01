GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Governor Tony Evers issues statement after shooting at Oneida Casino in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has released a statement following the active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino.

“Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

