WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued a statement regarding the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children, two teachers, and a gunman dead.

On Wednesday, Evers released a video message to the public that highlighted how torn up and heartbroken he was, after finding out about the mass shooting.

So, today, I’m speaking to you not as an elected official, but as a dad of three kids and a grandfather of nine. I’m speaking to you today as a former teacher. I’m speaking to you today as an American. Because today, we’re not talking about politics. We’re not thinking about politics. Today, I’m thinking about all the kids who watched the news and woke up scared to go to school—a place that should be a sanctuary where they should always feel safe. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Evers would go on to talk about how we as Wisconsinites, as Americans, cannot continue to accept gun violence.

“We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. Our families are living in fear. Our kids are learning in fear. In this state, we cannot accept policies and rhetoric that will make this problem worse while commonsense measures supported by an overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites go nowhere. Just last month, the Legislature sent me a bill that would’ve allowed certain people to possess loaded guns on school grounds—a bill that would be law today if I hadn’t vetoed it. We’ve called the Legislature into special session on universal background checks, and we’ve called for extreme risk protection orders to allow loved ones and law enforcement to ask for firearms to be removed from individuals who are a danger to themselves or others—two ideas frankly that 80 percent of Wisconsinites, including a majority of gun owners, they support it. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Evers continued by stating that he does not blame either party for what has happened, but he is looking to work with Republicans to make guns safer.

I know we can find common ground—here in Wisconsin and out in D.C.—we have to, and we must. And so, to my Republican colleagues, I want to be clear today: I will work with any Republican who wants to find common ground, who wants to make progress on gun safety, who wants to pass legislation a majority of Wisconsinites will support. I’m ready. And I have been ready. If we can prevent one more kid from watching their friends be maimed with their own eyes, if we can prevent one more parent from having their soul ripped out from them by learning they will never see their kid laugh or cry or play again, if we can prevent one more person from being viciously gunned down while buying groceries, worshiping the god they believe in, or doing everyday things like a person should be able to do without fear of whether they’re going to make it home or not, then it’ll be worth it.

For Governor Tony Evers’ complete statement about the Uvalde elementary school shooting, click here.