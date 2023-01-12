MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #184 banning TikTok from state-issued devices.

The Executive Order also prohibits using certain technologies, software, and vendors that could pose potential cybersecurity threats.

At the end of 2022, Governor Evers indicated members of his administration and the Department of Administration’s Divison of Enterprise Technology (DOA-DET) continued to be in regular conversations with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and counterintelligence specialists in making decisions about cybersecurity for state government devices.

Last week, Governor Evers announced that he had made the decision to ban TikTok from state devices.

In the digital age, defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy have to be a top priority for us as a state. I trust the professionals who work in this field, and it was important for me to consult with and get advice from experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence, including the information technology experts working within DOA-DET, to make the best decision to protect state technologies, and ultimately, the people of Wisconsin. New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety, and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state. Governor Tony Evers

DOA-DET is responsible for managing the state’s information technology assets and using technology to improve government efficiency and service delivery. They also help develop strategies, policies, processes, procedures, guidance, and standards for enterprise and multi-jurisdictional use of information technology resources.

Narrow exceptions to this order will only be granted for limited use, subject to and pursuant to DOA-DET implemented policies and standards.

For example, to entities with responsibilities paramount to ensuring public safety and the well-being of kids and families, such as situations in which the Department of Corrections must review the content of an individual on supervision or when the Department of Children and Families needs to gather evidence from TikTok in a child abuse and welfare proceeding.

DOA-DET is expected to continue to work closely with agencies across the state enterprise to ensure that all relevant cybersecurity standards, associated risks, and requirements are shared, discussed, and met, where appropriate.