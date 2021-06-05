Governor Tony Evers to run for re-election in 2022

(WFRV) – He’s in. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced he will be running for re-election in 2022.

The Governor made the announcement in Saturday’s virtual Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s State Convention. In a statement he says,

Wisconsin, I’m in. I’m running for re-election. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last few years, but we’re just getting started. We have more work to do, together. This is the moment where we can choose to fix the big problems in Wisconsin and bounce back stronger than ever before. That means doing what’s best for our kids, creating good-paying jobs, fixing our infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and making sure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare—all the things we want for our state.” Governor Tony Evers (D, Wisconsin)

In his announcement during the convention, he spoke about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and being a leader in getting the vaccine to communities.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin issued a statement after the Governor’s announcement saying, “Governor Evers’ steady leadership has made Wisconsin stronger, and we’re thrilled that he’s gearing up for a second term. Not only has he led us through some of the toughest challenges we’ve ever faced, his bold solutions are going to make sure Wisconsin bounces back from the pandemic better than ever. We’re excited that he has chosen to continue serving the people of Wisconsin, and we’re ready to fight alongside him to make sure he is re-elected in 2022.”

Below is Governor Ever’s official video announcement:

The Republican National Committee has also issued a statement; “After three years of watching cities burn, forcing local businesses to close their doors with high taxes and burdensome regulations, and driving policy that take good-paying jobs away from hardworking Wisconsin families, Tony Evers is out of his mind if he thinks Wisconsinites are lining up to re-elect him to another term.”

You can find additional campaign information for Governor Evers on the campaign’s official website.