STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday to partake in Door County’s annual National Travel & Tourism Week breakfast celebration at Stone Harbor Resort.

Evers alongside Secretary Designee Anne Sayers was welcomed by 200 guests and spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of tourism in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (standing, back left) and Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers (standing, back right) witness the signing of a new tourism entity agreement between representatives of the Door County Tourism Zone Commission and Destination Door County at Destination Door County’s annual tourism breakfast event at Stone Harbor Resort on May 3, 2022. Seated from left: David Eliot, Vice-Chair of the Door County Tourism Zone; Josh Van Lieshout, Chairman of the Door County Tourism Zone; Todd Trimberger, Destination Door County Board Chairman; and Julie Gilbert, President/CEO of Destination Door County. Photo courtesy of Destination Door County/Jon Jarosh

The two also celebrated some of Door County’s recent achievements like the Door County Maritime Museum’s new Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower, the Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park, which is the only fully accessible wood observation tower in the nation, and the Door County National Scenic Byway designation.

“It was great to see a strong showing at our event and have the wonderful support of the tourism industry,” stated Destination Door County’s President/CEO Julie Gilbert. “We are all Door County and by working together we will see the future of tourism continue to grow in a positive direction for all.”

The event also celebrated the signing of a new entity agreement between Destination Door County and the Door County Tourism Zone Commission.

The agreement has been in the works for multiple months and provides continued collaboration between the two organizations.

They’ve been working together since 2007 and this agreement ushers in a brand new era of the two working together to benefit the Door County tourism industry.

For more information about the event, click here.