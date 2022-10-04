GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County.

Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of Glenbeulah, the governor highlighted how important it was to invest in WIS 23 and get the project that was enumerated in 1999 finally started in 2019.

“As a critical east-west connector route between two interstates, investing in Highway 23 will help strengthen our state’s economy, bringing economic growth and opportunities for our agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism industries,” said Governor Evers.

The former Plymouth native also shared statistics about how the 20-year delay in construction negatively impacted thousands of people who rely on WIS 23. According to a release, from 1999-2019, there were 887 crashes along WIS 23, involving 340 injuries and 11 deaths.

When construction finally began in 2019, WIS 23 expanded from U.S. Highway 151 in Fond du Lac east to County Highway P in Plymouth.

The modifications increased capacity, various intersection upgrades, and three new interchanges to improve safety and mobility for all motorists using the Wisconsin highway.

“Thanks to Governor Evers’ commitment to improving Wisconsin’s transportation system, motorists using WIS 23 have a safer and more efficient route to work, school, or leisure travel,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “The WIS 23 project is a strong example of partnership and collaboration across communities, businesses, and all levels of government. We greatly appreciate their dedication, perseverance, and continued support over the years.”

WIS 23 interchanges at County Highway UU and County Highway K are on schedule to open to traffic by mid-November. WIS 23 will be in the final configuration with a 65MPH speed limit in early December.

Governor Tony Evers’ Office linked a YouTube video in its release of community members talking about the improvements on WIS 23.

The video can be found here.