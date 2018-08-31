UPDATE

8/30/2018

7:30 pm

The National Weather Service has confirmed 16 tornadoes hit east central Wisconsin Tuesday night. .

Eight tornadoes hit Fond du Lac County, Green Lake, Marquette, and Dodge Counties each had two confirmed tornadoes, and Calumet/Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties each had one confirmed tornado.

Below are the tornadoes from the August 28 storm that have been confirmed by the National Weather Service:

Calumet County and Manitowoc County

An EF-1 tornado touched down Tuesday north of Kiel near the Calumet and Manitowoc County lines, with peak winds reaching 90 mph. The tornado’s path was almost a mile long. A barn was destroyed and several trees were damaged and uprooted.

Dodge County

An EF-2 tornado touched down west of Brownsville and traveled almost four miles, crossing the Dodge and Fond du Lac County lines. Peak winds reached 125 mph.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Brownsville, located in northeast Dodge County. Peak winds reached 107 mph and the tornado traveled more than 2.5 miles.

Fond du Lac County

An EF-1 tornado touched down in the town of Alto. With winds reaching 100 mph, it traveled a little more than a mile. Several trees were uprooted, with damage to some houses, large farm buildings and sheds.

An EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Waupun and traveled 4.5 miles. It had wind speeds of 94 mph and ended in Oakfield.

An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Oakfield. Peak winds were 80 mph. Two large farm buildings sustained roof damage and trees were uprooted.

An EF-1 tornado touched down west of South Byron. Peak winds reached 100 mph. The tornado traveled just under a mile.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in South Byron. Peak winds reached 94 mph. It traveled 0.15 miles.

An EF-1 tornado touched down east of South Byron, with peak winds reaching 90 mph. It traveled 3 miles, ending southwest of Eden.

An EF-1 tornado touched down near Eden and traveled 4.5 miles with 90 mph winds.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee with 80 mph winds. It traveled 0.04 miles.

Green Lake County

An EF-1 tornado touched down west of the Village of Marquette. With winds reaching 90 mph, it was on the ground for 3.22 miles.

An EF-0 tornado touched down northwest of Markesan. With wind of 80 miles an hour, it had a path of about 2 miles.

Marquette County

An EF-1 tornado touched down south of Oxford.

An EF-1 tornado touched down northwest of Markesan.

Sheboygan County

An EF-0 touched down in Oostburg and was on the ground for 0.3 miles and produced 80 mph winds.

. Several roads throughout the state remain closed due to standing water or because of damage caused by flooding.

Private property owners should report flood and storm damage by calling 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211. Make sure to document damage by taking pictures and speak with your insurance agent. Multiple resources designed to help residents with their recovery efforts are being posted online here at Ready Wisconsin.

Several roads throughout the state remain closed due to standing water or because of damage caused by flooding. Drivers are urged to check 511wi.gov for current road closure information, especially if they are traveling during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. If drivers encounter a closed route or standing water on a roadway, turn around and find another route. Do not drive around barricades or through water.

The Statewide Emergency Operations Center is currently elevated as the state monitors the situation and provides assistance to local emergency responders as requested.

