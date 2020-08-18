Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt submits 8 recommendations to help student debtholders

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt has submitted its final report on the eight recommendations for how Wisconsin can provide relief, education, and protection to its student debtholders.

The report was finalized and submitted to Gov. Evers for consideration on August 12 after several months of research.

Taskforce officials add the electronic report includes 37 proposed solutions and eight recommendations approved by the task force during previous meetings.

The eight recommendations submitted include:

Create a Borrower Bill of Rights and Student Loan Ombudsman Enhance proprietary school regulations and reinstate the Educational Approval Board Improve financial literacy education Increase need-based, targeted aid for postsecondary education and create a statewide promise program Strengthen student loan counseling Consider targeted loan forgiveness programs Promote refinancing opportunities with other states Create a state student debt relief tax credit.

Chair of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld shares, “In forming the final eight recommendations, the task force considered solutions to help borrowers before they borrow, while they are enrolled in a postsecondary program, and after they graduate or leave their program.”

Governor Evers notes, “I’m grateful for all their good work, and now that we have their final report and recommendations, we have to get to work considering how these recommendations could be implemented to help people across our state.”

Latest Stories