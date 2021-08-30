Grab your flannels and head out to Fond du Lac, for the return of the Ledge Games

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Calling all lumber Jacks and Jills. Grab your flannels, lace up your boots, and practice your ax throw because the Ledge Games are back!

The Ledge Games will kick off at the Red Cabin at Green Acres on Saturday, September 25.

A local timber competition that raises funds for scholarships for local students, the Ledge Games have been going on for six years now. Event organizers say they will be welcoming more than 100 amateur lumberjacks and Jills to compete.

A variety of events will stack competitors against one another for “Man of the Ledge” “Woman of the Ledge” and for the first time this year, a third competition bracket for ages 55 and older, the “Mentor divisions.”

The events are created with the goal of testing competitors different strengths with multiple activities like the caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and of course- axe throwing.

Every year, the funds raised from the Ledge Games go into scholarships for students at the Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. Since its creation, officials say the Games have raised $34,500 dollars for nearly 60 different scholarships. These funds are raised all with the thought of making education both more accessible and affordable.

Josh Michels, one of the Ledge Games co-founders, explained how the main purpose of these events is all about supporting the local community. Saying, “supporting local students has never been more important, and we’re proud to help MPTC students fund their education all while having a little fun.”

The Ledge Games are planned to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, and will go until about 4 p.m. To find out all the details of the event, scholarships, or registering to compete, check out their website. And don’t forget your flannel.