Graco recalls infant rocking seat due to suffocation risk

(WFRV) – Graco has recalled an infant rocking seat due to the risk of suffocation.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side.

An estimated 111,000 units have been sold in the U.S. and about 1,800 in Mexico. Officials say the Little Lounger Rocking Seat was sold at Target, Babies R Us, and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018.

Consumers are asked to contact Graco at 800-345-4109 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at gracobaby.com and click on ‘Recall Information.’