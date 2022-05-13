KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 34th annual Paperfest is returning to Kimberly for four days in July, with country music chart-topper David Nail wrapping up the headliners on Saturday evening.

Nail is best known for his hits “Whatever She’s Got”, “Let It Rain”, “Red Light”, and “Nights On Fire.” Nail also received a Grammy nomination in 2011 for his song “Turning Home.”

Paperfest is a free-admission festival that will feature over 30 musical acts, as well as numerous food trucks, sporting events, carnival rides, and family entertainment

Paperfest will begin on July 14 and run through July 17 at Sunset Park in Kimberly.

Additional music acts include:

Phil Vassar

Vic Ferrari

Boogie and the Yo-Yoz

The Glam Band

Driftwood

Austin Skalecki

Doozey

& many more

Click here for more information about Paperfest.