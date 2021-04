DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - After the recommendation of the Independent Review Board, St. Norbet Abbot Dane Radecki added two additional Norbertines to the list of those with Substantiated abuse claims involving minors.

According to officials, the two names that were added are Arnold Schinkten (deceased) and Benjamin Mackin (deceased). The abuse for Schinkten occurred in 1962 and the abuse for Mackin occurred in the 1980s.