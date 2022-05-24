GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Fire Chief Timothy Bantes has announced his retirement from the department after a career in public safety for more than four decades.

According to a release, 17 of those years in service went toward helping protect the residents and visitors in Grand Chute.

Officials confirm Chief Bantes first joined the Grand Chute Fire Department family in 2005 as the Assistant Chief of Training and has served as the Grand Chute Fire Chief since 2007.

“As the Town’s Emergency Manager he has been a beacon of leadership guiding the Town’s staff and elected officials through numerous large-scale emergencies including many severe storms, the Fox River Mall shooting incident, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Town Administrator James March.

The fire department explained some of Chief Bantes’ accomplishments include:

The construction of two new fire stations.

Collaboration with surrounding communities for automatic and mutual aid agreements.

Securing in excess of $1,000,000 in grant funding to improve responder and public safety.

Recognition as one of 295 CFAI-accredited fire departments in the world.

Upgrading to advanced life support (ALS) paramedic-level first response in 2021.

In addition, Chief Bantes currently serves on the Wisconsin Technical College System Fire Service Advisory Committee on Education and Training, the Fox Valley Technical College Fire Protection Advisory Committee, and the State of Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Board.

“While the accomplishments of your Grand Chute Fire Department have been numerous over these years, they were not the result of any one individual’s actions, and by no means, mine alone,” explained Chief Bantes.

“I’m proud of each and every member of this team for their valuable contributions, and the culture of professionalism that we have cultivated within our organization. I have absolutely no doubt that they will continue to lead this agency on a path and trajectory that exceeds the expectations of those they serve as they draw upon the steadfast commitment to public safety that Grand Chute has come to expect from its firefighters,” he added.

Before his retirement goes into effect on July 6, 2022, Chief Bantes let the community know his thoughts on the future and gave thanks for his past.

“I look forward to enjoying the spoils of what I hope will be a long and healthy retirement by spending time with my wife, Rhonda, whose sacrifices throughout my career have been too numerous to list, as well as my nine children and ten grandchildren,” said Chief Bantes. “While I am proud of the department that the GCFD has evolved into under my leadership, my family and loved ones will be the legacy by which I want to be remembered. Thank you again for affording me the opportunity to serve in the best job in the world. The honor and pleasure has truly been all mine.”