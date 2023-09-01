GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Grand Chute battled a fire in a commercial building on West Highview Drive on Thursday that reportedly caused more than $100,000 in estimated damages.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, crews were sent to the 3300 block of West Highview Drive for reports of a fire around 5 p.m. on August 31.

The initial report came from an employee who stated that smoke and flames were visible in the building. The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke showing from the metal building and confirmed that all employees had been evacuated.

The fire was brought under control roughly 40 minutes after crews first arrived at the scene. Crews stayed at the location until roughly 8:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the preliminary property and contents loss is estimated at $110,000.

Assisting agencies included:

Appleton Fire Department

Fox Crossing Fire Department

Gold Cross Ambulance

Grand Chute Police Department

Neenah Fire Department

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no additional details have been released.