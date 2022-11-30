GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town of Grand Chute Police and Fire Commission (PFC) named the new Fire Chief for the Grand Chute Fire Department on Wednesday.

Following a nationwide search, the Commission unanimously selected Chief Steven Denzien as the next Fire Chief of Grand Chute.

Chief Denzien had been serving as the Two Rivers Fire Department’s Fire Chief since 2019 and brings over 29 years of fire service experience, including at the Lisbon and Brookfield Fire Departments, to Grand Chute.

“My family and I are really excited to become part of the Grand Chute community and with help from the community I believe that we can propel the Town’s Fire Department to the next level!” stated Chief Denzien.

Grand Chute’s new Fire Chief replaces Chief Tim Bantes who retired in July after more than 4 decades of Emergency Services with 17 years in Grand Chute, as well as retired Fire Chief Len VanderWyst who has been serving as Interim Chief since Bantes retired.

PFC President, David Tiedt says that the Commission was impressed with Denzien’s EMS experience, commitment to staff development, community engagement, and overall leadership qualities.

Chief Denzien’s first day at the Grand Chute Fire Department will be January 3, 2023.