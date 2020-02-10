Grand Chute Fire Dept. investigation overnight commercial structure fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a commercial structure fire is under investigation in Grand Chute following a Sunday night fire that stretched into Monday morning.

The Grand Chute Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 500 North Bluemound Drive for a report of a commercial structure fire just before midnight Sunday.

The caller told officials there was heavy smoke and flames showing from an open overhead door on the front of the building.

Firefighters confirmed a fire at the location upon arrival and proceeded to enter the building.

Crews were reportedly able to locate and extinguish the fire quickly. After searching the building, authorities say there was nobody inside at the time of the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Grand Chute Fire says fire damage was confined to a large CNC machine involved but a majority of the building suffered from smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

Crews from the Appleton and Fox Crossing Fire Departments were also dispatched to aid Grand Chute crews. Grand Chute Fire says crews cleared the scene just before 3 a.m.

