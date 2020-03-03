Grand Chute girl receives K-9 Hero Award after raising money for Grand Chute Police K-9 unit

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police have awarded a Grand Chute girl with the department’s K-9 Hero Award after she helped raise money for K-9 Fram’s battle with cancer.
Josie stopped by the Grand Chute Police Department a few weeks ago to surprise officers with a $700 donation to the K-9 Unit. She had sold little pipe-cleaner dogs for $1 after learning about K-9 Fram’s diagnosis.
Josie currently battling her own medical situation.
Officers with Grand Chute Police surprised Josie at a school assembly with the department’s K-9 Hero Award.
