Grand Chute man arrested for alleged attempted sexual assault

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department are investigating an attempted sexual assault.

Police responded to the 200 block of N. Oneida St. on Thursday around 1:40 p.m.

The 21-year-old female victim told officers she had accepted a ride from a male she had not known. The male suspect told her he had a firearm.

Several officers responded to the area and were able to locate and stop the vehicle where they arrested 32-year-old James Anthony Tuchalski of Grand Chute.

Investigators determined that he had made a threat and was in possession of a firearm in an attempt to have her perform a sexual act.

Tuchalski is being held at the Outagmie County Jail for Attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and felony bail jumping.