Grand Chute: Man arrested for series of storage unit burglaries, may have stolen over 600 items

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Grand Chute Police have made an arrest following an investigation into a series of storage unit burglaries.

Police say the investigation began on December 15 with all of the burglaries occurring at All Seasons Storage in Grand Chute.

During the investigation, Grand Chute police say the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Patrick Gene Lind.

Over the next few weeks, officials say the Grand Chute Police Department Investigative unit worked to identify the activities of Lind and place him under surveillance. While under surveillance on Jan. 3, detectives from the Grand Chute Police Department say they observed Lind at two storage facilities in Plover.

Officials say Plover Police have opened a burglary investigation based on their observation of Lind’s activity.

A few days later on Jan. 6, detectives say they witnessed a burglary in progress at a storage facility near Maribel. Grand Chute detectives notified the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol, requesting assistance in arresting Lind.

At around 2:30 p.m. that day, Lind was reportedly taken into custody.

Officials say Lind now faces multiple charges in Manitowoc County including Burglary While Armed, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft.

Grand Chute Police say they are recommending these charges in Outagamie County: Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft.

Detectives say they were able to identify that Lind regularly traveled throughout the state, visiting Appleton, Menasha, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Shawano, Antigo, Wausau, Schofield, Plover, Stevens Point, Luxemburg, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Milwaukee, and Madison.

Police say they have identified more than 600 items believed to be stolen as part of this investigation. The department is attempting to locate the owners of these items.

Grand Chute Police report they are working with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kaukauna Police Department regarding their open burglary investigations.

Residents throughout the state are asked to check their storage unit facilities for damage to locks or other signs of burglary.

If a burglary is suspected, citizens are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency and make a report. A list of identified property is being made available to law enforcement agencies throughout the state for comparison to known burglaries.

Anyone with information about the involvement of Patrick Lind in criminal activity is asked to call the Grand Chute Police Department Investigations Unit at 920-832-1575.