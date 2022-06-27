(WFRV) – 20-year-old Alexander Kraus, who was found guilty of killing his grandparents in 2019 in Grand Chute has been found competent to be sentenced.

Kraus was found guilty in 2021, but a few months later he was found not competent to continue proceedings. According to court documents, he was found competent to proceed on June 24 and the suspension has been lifted.

He had originally pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. The criminal complaint states he shot his grandparents with a shotgun and then called the police on himself.

Kraus is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on September 2.