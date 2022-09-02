GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday.

The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years.

Kraus was found guilty back in 2021, but a few months later he was found not competent to continue proceedings. According to court records, he was found competent to proceed on June 24 and the suspension has been lifted.

He had originally pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The initial incident happened back in April 2019. According to the criminal complaint, Kraus shot his grandparents with a shotgun and then called the police on himself.