GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old from Grand Chute was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Adan Corona-Fuentes, 45, will spend the next 15 years behind bars after he impersonated a juvenile male on social media and convinced underaged females from Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and elsewhere to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Corona-Fuentes’s phone was searched by law enforcement and found hidden camera footage of naked, underaged children that he produced in Grand Chute.

Following his prison sentence, Corona-Fuentes will serve an additional five years of supervised release.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge William Griesbach emphasized that Corona-Fuentes’ conduct robbed the children of their innocence.