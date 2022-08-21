GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A routine patrol for a Grand Chute officer turned deadly when the officer stumbled upon multiple unconscious individuals in a hotel parking lot.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, during a routine patrol of a hotel, located in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer discovered what appeared to be an unconscious individual laying on the ground in the parking lot.

After further investigation, the officer determined the individual did not have a pulse and was not breathing. The officer immediately began administering CPR.

While the officer was providing medical aid to the individual, he reportedly saw a second individual in a nearby vehicle that also appeared to be unconscious and was unresponsive.

The second individual was subsequently removed from the vehicle by police and medical personnel who then administered CPR.

A short time later, police said a third individual in medical distress was located inside the hotel. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to this individual.

Officials reported that a total of four individuals were taken to local hospitals for emergency medical care.

Once at the hospital, two of those individuals were pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Authorities confirmed that at this time the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the department at any of the

following ways: