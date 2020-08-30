FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Grand Chute P.D. investigate stolen vehicles reported near Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department is advising residents to keep their homes locked and not to leave their keys in vehicles after a string of stolen vehicles were reported near the Fox River Mall on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 5:30 p.m., police received reports of several stolen vehicles near the Fox River Mall and believe the suspect has been stealing vehicles for a brief period of time and then abandoning them before stealing another. 

The suspect is believed to have then stolen vehicles in the Towns of Ellington, Cicero and Seymour.

Investigators add they are also investigating at least one burglary incident which happened in the county and appears to be related to this incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Grand Chute Police Department to actively work on this case. Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

