GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Florida had charges referred after he allegedly fired a gun while intoxicated and injured two.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, on September 2 around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of West Northstar Drive for an incident involving an accidental firing of a firearm. Police arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The investigation showed that a 67-year-old man from St. Augustine, Florida accidentally fired a .22 rifle. This firing reportedly resulted in two people getting hit.

The two people who were injured were sent to the hospital. The two victims were identified as:

A 70-year-old man from Grand Chute

A 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine

Both had non-life threatening injuries. The man who accidentally fired the gun was referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.