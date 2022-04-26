GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police Department received a weapons complaint at the Fox River Mall food court on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Grand Chute Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the weapons call at around 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement was told an employee had been involved in a disagreement with a customer. During that disagreement, the customer allegedly lifted their shirt to reveal what appeared to be a firearm.

The patron was described as a heavier set woman with a darker complexion, either African-American or Hispanic. Officers say she may be in her late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue-faded jeans, and a black stocking cap.

Officers searched the mall for the suspect but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.

If you have any information regarding this incident, authorities are asking you to call the Grand Chute Police Department at (920) 832-1575.

No other details were provided and Local 5 will update this story if more details emerge.