GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County.

According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.

From November 4 through November 12, the department received four stolen vehicle reports. The vehicle doors were unlocked in each of the four incidents, and the keys were left inside. All four vehicles have since been recovered. In addition to the stolen cars, there were also numerous thefts from the vehicles.

On Sunday, November 13, the investigation into these complaints led officers to an address on the 2800 block of West Glenpark Drive in Grand Chute. During the investigation, a warrant was obtained to search the residence for evidence of these crimes.

The search warrant was executed during a joint operation of the Grand Chute Police Department and the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team.

Two individuals were taken into custody during the operation, and significant evidence was recovered, including several thousand dollars of stolen property, multiple firearms, and a stolen vehicle.

A 17-year-old from Grand Chute is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on related charges, including multiple counts of the following:

Felony Bail Jumping

Take and Operate Motor Vehicle w/o Owner’s Consent

Theft of Firearms

Theft

Concealing Stolen Property

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department immediately.

This is a developing case, and Local 5 News will update this as more details are available.