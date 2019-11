Hi, I am Green Monkey! I am about 3 months old. Some nice person found me under their deck and brought me to the shelter, where it is much warmer and safer. I am a pretty mellow fella who is just looking for a lap to curl up in. I have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so I am all ready to go! Stop on in today to visit during our winter adoption hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m.

Green Monkey's bio can be found here.