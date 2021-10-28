Grand Chute Police Chief talks Halloween safety tips, recent COVID outbreak in Community Update

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including a recent COVID outbreak at the department and the resume of extra patrols at hotels/motels.

Peterson says the department was hit hard in the last couple of weeks by COVID. He mentioned that nine officers were out after they tested positive or were close contacts. One thing Peterson talked about was the challenges, when it comes to COVID, the department faces due to the amount of interaction with the community.

In addition, the police department is resuming extra patrols at hotels and motels. When they stopped doing the patrols, Peterson says that calls increased. Drug calls reportedly went up 100% in the first nine months of the pandemic.

However, calls have decreased 20% and Peterson says that overdoses have dropped since police resumed some of their normal activities.

Some of the programs that were canceled last year are returning. Peterson talked about National Night Out and Shop With a Cop programs either have returned or will return later this year. Shop With a Cop is planned for Dec. 11.

Peterson also discusses some Halloween safety tips and says that officers will be handing out treat bags and patrolling the streets. He mentioned that kids under 12-years-old should be accompanied by an adult as well as be able to see out of their costumes so they don’t trip.