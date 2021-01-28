FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Grand Chute Police Chief talks social media presence in latest Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a wide-ranging topics from COVID-19 vaccines to an update on a new K9 replacement, Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson joined Local 5 for the Community Update.

Peterson discussed the impact that COVID-19 has had on the department so far. According to Peterson around 20% of the staff has tested positive, and all of the positive tests were a result of off-duty activities and nothing on-duty.

Vaccines were administered to about 55% of the staff, and Peterson hopes to have that number increase in the coming weeks.

Social media was something that Peterson talked about, as they have themed posts that revolve around informing and engaging with its followers.

‘Traffic Tips Tuesday’ is a weekly post where an officer identifies commonly violated traffic laws and informs the public on how to avoid commiting the violations.

‘Who Are You Wednesday’ is another weekly post where the post is used to help identify potential crime-doers, such as those who have committed retail theft.

A stat that Peterson discussed was the increase of calls to hotels, and presented some stats including:

  • Drug related calls increased to just under 90%
  • Disturbances increased 114%
  • Welfare checks increased 105%
  • 18 overdoses in 2020 compared to 3 overdoses in 2019

K9 Fram recently retired after nine years on the force, and with the help of a $10,000 donation from the family of one of the first Grand Chute Police Officers, they have a plan to get Fram’s replacement.

According to Peterson, the plan is to have the K9 active around April of this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets