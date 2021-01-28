Grand Chute Police Chief talks social media presence in latest Community Update

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a wide-ranging topics from COVID-19 vaccines to an update on a new K9 replacement, Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson joined Local 5 for the Community Update.

Peterson discussed the impact that COVID-19 has had on the department so far. According to Peterson around 20% of the staff has tested positive, and all of the positive tests were a result of off-duty activities and nothing on-duty.

Vaccines were administered to about 55% of the staff, and Peterson hopes to have that number increase in the coming weeks.

Social media was something that Peterson talked about, as they have themed posts that revolve around informing and engaging with its followers.

‘Traffic Tips Tuesday’ is a weekly post where an officer identifies commonly violated traffic laws and informs the public on how to avoid commiting the violations.

‘Who Are You Wednesday’ is another weekly post where the post is used to help identify potential crime-doers, such as those who have committed retail theft.

A stat that Peterson discussed was the increase of calls to hotels, and presented some stats including:

Drug related calls increased to just under 90%

Disturbances increased 114%

Welfare checks increased 105%

18 overdoses in 2020 compared to 3 overdoses in 2019

K9 Fram recently retired after nine years on the force, and with the help of a $10,000 donation from the family of one of the first Grand Chute Police Officers, they have a plan to get Fram’s replacement.

According to Peterson, the plan is to have the K9 active around April of this year.