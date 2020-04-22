Grand Chute Police Department look for witness in suspicious vehicle incident on I-41

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department is asking the community for any information on a driver who may have been witness to a suspicious vehicle incident that took place along I-41, on April 20.

Grand Chute police say on Monday at around 3 a.m., officers found a running vehicle parked in a local hotel parking lot. When officers checked on the vehicle they state they saw a man in the vehicle slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Allegedly, after police woke up the driver and attempted to check his welfare, the man shifted his vehicle into reverse and back into the Grand Chute police squad car. Deputies say the driver then drove forward, hitting two vehicles before exiting the parking lot onto N. Westhill Boulevard.

According to authorities, the driver was located a couple hours after the incident and was taken into custody. No officers reported injuries during the incident and police say the squad car only received minor damages.

Investigators say they are seeking information regarding a driver who may have seen the suspect along the I-41 Southbound between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 20.

Police say this driver would have encountered the suspect on I-41 between Richmond Street and Prospect Avenue exits.

Grand Chute Police Department said, “We believe that this vehicle was the same vehicle the eluded officers in the hotel parking lot. The driver who witnessed the wrong-way driver may have valuable information to further help our investigation.”

Grand Chute is asking residents that if they encountered the wrong-way driver on I-41 Southbound on the morning of April 20 to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.