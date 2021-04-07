Grand Chute Police Department rolls out new restraint tool

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department is rolling out a new arrest tool tonight that will help officers take suspects in using minimal force.

The BolaWrap uses a cord and hooks to wrap up any person that might not come in peacefully with police.

“When that Kevlar strap is deployed it acts more like a bola, an old school bola, almost from wild west times where it wraps around the individual temporarily restrains them and entangles them,” says Officer Travis Waas of the Grand Chute Police Department.

He said this is considered a lower level of force than pepper spray and tasers and can be used against anyone that is passively resisting arrest.

“They say no I’m not going to jail, they either walk away, tense up, get into a boxers stance, clench their fists, everything that saying to us as police officers is preattack posture we can now deploy the bola wrap,” said Waas. “Officers can then step in, handcuff them before it escalates into something further.”

Chief Greg Peterson said they are investing in this new technology to give officers more control when they need to restrain someone.

“Our goal is to try to control situations without causing harm,” said Peterson. “So any time we have to lay hands on somebody that potential exists that harm could ensue, harm could follow whether it’s a result of physical struggle or kicks or punches or falling to the ground we want to try to minimize the likelihood that somebody gets hurt during the need for us to control somebody and that’s why I think a tool like this is so important.”

The BolaWrap tool requires a cartridge that can only be used once and this new expense will come out of the departments budget.