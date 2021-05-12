Grand Chute Police hosting May 13 blood drive, looking for donors

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department is hosting a blood drive in honor of Police Week.

The Grand Chute Police Department has partnered with The Community Blood Center to host a blood drive on Thursday, May 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at Town Center Park, and Grand Chute Police needs 20 more donors to reach their goal.

Registration for the blood drive can be done online.

The Grand Chute Police Department also shared a YouTube video about a Wisconsin State Trooper and his story.