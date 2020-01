GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating a death that occured on the 5400 block of W. Intergrity Way on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male in the driver’s seat of a vehice with a single gunshot wound to the head.

A firearm was located in the vehicle with the male, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.