Grand Chute Police K-9 dies after emergency surgery

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Police Department says K-9 Eragon passed Tuesday following a surgery to remove an ingested foreign body.

Police say Eragon was brought to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center for emergency surgery to remove the foreign body Friday, August 2.

During surgery, Eragon contracted pneumonia.

Despite the efforts of the doctors and staff at the Referral Center, Eragon passed away Tuesday due to the illness.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire FVARC staff for not only everything they did to try and save K-9 Eragon but also for how they treated Eragon’s handler, Officer Weisnicht throughout the ordeal,” Grand Chute Police say.

Eragon was a dual-purpose police K-9 that had been with the Grand Chute Police since May.