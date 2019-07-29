Grand Chute Police looking to identify Walmart robbery suspect

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating a robbery at Walmart on Mutual Way.

Police report they were dispatched to Walmart around 11:34 p.m. Monday for a robbery.

A white male reportedly entered the store with his face and arms painted, walked up to the customer service counter, and handed the clerk a note.

Police say the note demanded money and stated the man had a gun. Despite the mention of the gun, no weapon was shown to employees. The suspect then left the store in an unknown direction before officials arrived.

The male is described as white, in his late 30’s – 40’s, wearing a two-tone black and grey hoodie with a lime green baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department in person, by calling 920-832-1575, with TIP411 by texting “GCPD” and your tip to 847411 to remain anonymous, or at Grand Chute Police Department Facebook page.