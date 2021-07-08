Grand Chute police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery incident

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department announced on Thursday evening that officers have identified the three suspects who are believed to be involved in an armed robbery.

The department says on Thursday, detectives located three suspects involved in a robbery while they were in a vehicle being driven on the east side of Appleton. Several agencies reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle on French Road at W. Evergreen Drive but the vehicle sped off.

A short while later, the vehicle was once again located when an officer saw it speeding westbound on E. Edgewood Drive. The officer allegedly pursued the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers note that they later discovered the vehicle had been abandoned on W. Deerview Drive and it was determined the suspects ran from the vehicle. Officers from several jurisdictions allegedly quickly began setting up a perimeter in the area and utilized several resources in an attempt to locate the suspects.

After several hours of searching, the suspects were still not located, however, investigators say they have identified the three suspects. Yet, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, authorities say they will not be releasing the names of the suspects at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing and investigators are actively following up on leads regarding the suspects’ whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575 or by texting your tip by texting “TIPGCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (TIP411).