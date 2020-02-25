Grand Chute Police searching for armed robbery suspects

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police are looking for three robbery suspects who allegedly robbed a home armed with hammers Monday night.
Police say they were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. Wayman Court shortly after 11 p.m. for a robbery complaint.
Officers say they were told the suspects, wearing ski masks, entered the victim’s home and took a safe.
The suspects then fled in a vehicle.
Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from the incident. The suspects are believed to be known to the victim’s family.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department by one of the following ways:
- In-person
- Phone (920) 832-1575
- TIP411 – text “GCPD” and your Tip to 847411 to remain anonymous
- Grand Chute Police Department Facebook Page
