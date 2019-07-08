Grand Chute Police searching for suspect

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Grand Chute Police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly backed a vehicle into a squad car. They have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Rory J. Behling.

According to police, officers were called to the parking lot of Burger King on College Avenue for a report of a man who had been in his car in the lot for three hours. Police say they went to check on the man, who was identified as Behling.

Officers say they were investigating the situation when Behling allegedly backed his vehicle into a squad car, nearly hitting an officer. Police say Behling fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers say they pursued Behling for only a short time.

According to a statement from police, Behling’s vehicle was located nearby shortly after the pursuit. Police have used a K9 search and a drone search, but Behling has not been located.

Anyone with information on Behling’s whereabouts are asked to contact Grand Chute Police.