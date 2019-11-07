Grand Chute Police warn Netflix users of latest scam

FILE- This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching their own streaming services in 2019 in an effort to challenge Netflix’s dominance. Netflix viewers will no longer be able to watch hit movies such as “Black Panther” or “Moana,” which will soon reside on Disney’s subscription service. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WFRV) — Grand Chute Police are warning the public of the newest scam in which Netflix users are being targeted.

In this Netflix scam, users receive an email from “Netflix” with the subject line “Your suspension notification.”

According to officials, the email begins with “We were unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle of your subscription therefore we’ll suspend your membership if we do not receive a response from you within 48 hours.”

A link in the email takes users to a fake Netflix page, according to officials, where you are encouraged to enter all the required information to “reactivate” your account.

Photo courtesy of Grand Chute Police

By filling out this information, users then give scammers all the information they need – username, password, personal information, and banking information.

Grand Chute Police say that it’s easy to know when an email like this is a scam – there are often typographical and punctuation errors.

Officials offer these tips to ensure you don’t fall victim to a scam like this:

Confirm the sender: Click the down arrow next to the sender’s name to check the full details.

Hover over the links: This will show the URL. If it seems suspicious, it is likely a scam.

Check your own account: Don’t click the links, go directly to your account on the legitimate website to review your personal information and make changes if necessary.

Use strong passwords: Using a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Officials recommend not reusing them on other websites and to change them periodically.

Watch out for pressure tactics: Be cautious towards any email message that urges you to act quickly.