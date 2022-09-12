GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why.

According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium.

A detour is in place and will utilize State Highway 15 to N. McCarthy Rd. to W. Greenville Dr.

Officers explained the construction is happening so crews can replace a failing culvert pipe in the area. They estimate the repairs will take about a week.