Grand Chute Town Board approves fire department referendum

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Fire Department announced on Tuesday the Town Board has unanimously voted to move forward with a referendum on the November ballot seeking a levy limit increase to fund nine additional firefighter/paramedic positions.

Fire officials says this referendum was proposed after extensive discussion and careful evaluation of the current and future public safety needs within the Town of Grand Chute.

The Department says the question will result in a levy increase of $5.72 per month on a $200,000 home and supports the top two priorities for improvement identified by citizen stakeholders in the Grand Chute Fire Department 2017-2020 strategic plan which included delivering rapid emergency response and staffing to ensure personnel availability for these responses.

The Grand Chute Fire Department notes there has been a rising demand for service since the last major staffing and deployment change in 2008 and the maintenance of existing service levels will be challenging, if not impossible without additional personnel to meet these increasing needs.

Latest Stories